February 20, 2025 — Changed at 17 h 42 min on February 20, 2025
The Canadian Press
Unifor has ‘grave concern’ over Stellantis work halt in Brampton, Ont.

BRAMPTON, Ont. — The country’s largest private sector union says it’s gravely concerned by Stellantis’ unexpected announcement that it’s halting work at the Brampton Assembly Plant in Ontario.

The company has been retooling the plant for both electric and gas Jeep Compass vehicles and was set for production to start later this year.

Stellantis said Thursday it is “temporarily pausing work” on both the Jeep model and the plant as it reassess its product strategy in a dynamic environment.

“This does not change our previously announced investment plans for Brampton,” said company spokeswoman LouAnn Gosselin in an emailed statement.

Unifor said Stellantis has reassured the union that production plans are still in place for the plant, but the union is concerned that the timing of the pause brings those plans into doubt.

“This is not an ordinary time and because of the threats and chaos, we know our members are feeling additional worry right now. And rightfully so,” said Lana Payne, national president of Unifor, in a statement.

She said the threat of tariffs and the repeal of electric vehicle initiatives are creating chaos and uncertainty in the North American auto industry and creating risks to both jobs and the economy.

Vito Beato, president of Unifor local 1285 that represents plant workers, said it’s unlikely that work will start up as scheduled in the fourth quarter this year.

He said he believes production will continue in Brampton, but is pushing for clear timelines.

The Brampton plant, which has been down since early 2024 to prepare for the new production line, had about 3,000 employees before closing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2025.

