Unifor reaches tentative deal with Ford, strike averted

September 20, 2023 — Changed at 21 h 42 min on September 19, 2023
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Unifor reaches tentative deal with Ford, strike averted

TORONTO — Unifor says it has reached a tentative deal with Ford Motor Co. that could avoid workers going on strike.

The union says the proposed contract will be brought to members shortly for a vote.

Negotiations with Ford are expected to set expectations for what workers will get in contracts from General Motors and Stellantis.

The tentative deal with Ford comes as U.S. autoworkers continue to strike against Ford as well as at General Motors and Stellantis plants.

U.S. autoworkers are pushing for upwards of 40 per cent wage gains, while Unifor has not put out a number, saying only that it wants to see significant increases.

Along with higher wages, Unifor says its other key priorities are pensions and issues around job security and the transition to electric vehicles.  

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Metro, Unifor reach second tentative deal for striking grocery workers in Toronto
Ontario News

Metro, Unifor reach second tentative deal for striking grocery workers in Toronto

TORONTO — The union representing striking grocery store workers at 27 Metro stores in the Greater Toronto…

Toronto-area Metro workers ratify second tentative agreement after month-long strike
Ontario News

Toronto-area Metro workers ratify second tentative agreement after month-long strike

TORONTO — Metro workers from 27 stores in the Greater Toronto Area have a new collective agreement…

Unifor targets Ford Motors as lead company in auto contract talks
Ontario News

Unifor targets Ford Motors as lead company in auto contract talks

TORONTO — Unifor has picked Ford Motor Co. as the lead company for negotiations with the Detroit Three…