January 8, 2025 at 15 h 00 min
Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press
‘Universal Language,’ ’40 Acres’ among TIFF’s picks for best Canadian films of 2024

TORONTO — An absurdist dramedy about an alternate-universe Winnipeg and a dystopian thriller about a famine-ravaged world are among the Toronto International Film Festival’s picks for best Canadian films of 2024.

TIFF’s annual Canada’s Top Ten list includes Matthew Rankin’s “Universal Language,” the Winnipeg director’s cross-cultural odyssey that imagines a Canada where the two official languages are Persian and French. The film is also Canada’s official entry for best international feature film at this year’s Oscars.

Making the cut as well is R.T. Thorne’s “40 Acres,” the Toronto director’s debut film about an ex-military matriarch who protects her family in a future where food is scarce.

Another first-time filmmaker on the list is Ottawa’s Kaniehtiio Horn, who stars in her home-invasion comedy “Seeds” as a young Mohawk influencer trying to stop criminals from stealing her family’s crops.

Among other selections are Toronto macabre master David Cronenberg’s metaphysical horror “The Shrouds,” Quebec filmmaker Sophie Deraspe’s existential sheep-herding drama “Shepherds,” and the surrealist political comedy “Rumours,” by Winnipeg auteurs Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson and Galen Johnson.

The selected films will play at TIFF Lightbox from Feb. 5 to 9.

TIFF says this year’s list was curated by its programmers in consultation with various festival programmers across Canada.

One documentary made the list: “Any Other Way: The Jackie Shane Story,” a film about the pioneering Black transgender soul singer by Edmonton’s Michael Mabbott and Toronto’s Lucah Rosenberg-Lee.

Other features that secured spots are: “Paying For It” by Sook-Yin Lee, “Matt and Mara” by Kazik Radwanski, and “Can I Get a Witness?” by Ann Marie Fleming.

An opening ceremony Feb. 5 will announce the winner of the inaugural Charles Officer Legacy Award, presented by TIFF and CBC. The award honours a Black Canadian director or writer whose work showcases creative excellence, a strong point of view, and a commitment to community.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2025.

