University of Guelph issues trespass notice to pro-Palestinian protest encampment

July 8, 2024 at 18 h 30 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
University of Guelph issues trespass notice to pro-Palestinian protest encampment

GUELPH, Ont. — The University of Guelph says it has issued a trespass notice to pro-Palestinian protesters who set up camp on school grounds more than a month ago.

The university says in a written statement that it handed out the notices Monday morning after demonstrators ignored its request to dismantle the camp by Sunday evening.

The school says that if the protesters remain on site, it will then seek an injunction from the court.

On social media, the protesters say they were given 24 hours to clear out and are now being threatened with legal action.

The encampment was established in late May, one of several similar demonstrations to emerge on Canadian university campuses in recent months.

Protesters took down their encampment at the University of Waterloo over the weekend after the university launched a lawsuit against participants and sought an injunction – legal action the school has now withdrawn.

Last week, demonstrators cleared a two-month old encampment at the University of Toronto’s downtown campus after a judge granted the school an injunction that would have allowed police to step in to remove and arrest those who stayed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Doug Ford says pro-Palestinian university encampments ‘need to move’
Ontario News

Doug Ford says pro-Palestinian university encampments ‘need to move’

TORONTO — Ontario's premier called for pro-Palestinian protest encampments to move off university campuses…

Students set up pro-Palestinian encampment protest at University of Toronto
Ontario News

Students set up pro-Palestinian encampment protest at University of Toronto

TORONTO — Tents, banners and flags cropped up at the centre of the University of Toronto's downtown…

Pro-Palestinian protesters vow to fight on, as numbers dwindle at UBC encampment
Ontario News

Pro-Palestinian protesters vow to fight on, as numbers dwindle at UBC encampment

VANCOUVER — When the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver…