University of Guelph issues trespass notice to pro-Palestinian protest encampment

GUELPH, Ont. — The University of Guelph says it has issued a trespass notice to pro-Palestinian protesters who set up camp on school grounds more than a month ago.

The university says in a written statement that it handed out the notices Monday morning after demonstrators ignored its request to dismantle the camp by Sunday evening.

The school says that if the protesters remain on site, it will then seek an injunction from the court.

On social media, the protesters say they were given 24 hours to clear out and are now being threatened with legal action.

The encampment was established in late May, one of several similar demonstrations to emerge on Canadian university campuses in recent months.

Protesters took down their encampment at the University of Waterloo over the weekend after the university launched a lawsuit against participants and sought an injunction – legal action the school has now withdrawn.

Last week, demonstrators cleared a two-month old encampment at the University of Toronto’s downtown campus after a judge granted the school an injunction that would have allowed police to step in to remove and arrest those who stayed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2024.