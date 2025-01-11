University of Guelph sees positive norovirus test as 190 report feeling ill

An Ontario public health unit has detected norovirus among a group of 190 people reporting symptoms of gastroenteritis at the University of Guelph over the last week.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health said that the positive norovirus sample arrived Friday, days after a wave of students started reporting gastroenteritis symptoms to the southwestern Ontario school.

“Our team is working closely with the University of Guelph to investigate the illnesses and manage the cases,” Danny Williamson, a spokesperson with the public health unit, said in an email Saturday.

Norovirus is highly contagious and often causes gastroenteritis, an inflammation of the stomach lining and intestines that can lead to nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Those reporting such symptoms are primarily students on campus but some living off school grounds are also believed to be impacted, Williamson said.

“Those who have been affected appear to be recovering well and quickly,” he added.

The first case of gastroenteritis the university was alerted to came Monday through a self-report, the school said in a statement on its website.

It has since been monitoring the number of self-reported cases in residence, which it said had reached 170 by Friday morning.

“These cases are a cumulative total based on individual reports and are not confirmed through laboratory testing,” the school cautioned.

“In addition, many of the affected individuals would have now recovered as symptoms tend to subside within 24 to 48 hours.”

The bulk of the cases the school encountered came from South Residence, though the school said there have been cases reported at other campus housing facilities as well.

To help quell the spread, the university said it has stepped up its cleaning of high-touch surfaces like doorknobs and bathroom spaces.

It also temporarily moved away from offering large-scale social programs for residence communities and was planning an awareness program aimed at promoting hygiene and reducing illnesses.

The school advised anyone experiencing symptoms to avoid populated areas and isolate or reduce contact with individuals until symptoms are over or have not been experienced for 48 hours.

That advice was echoed by Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health, which encouraged people to increase their handwashing and cleaning of frequently touched surfaces.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2025.