University of Waterloo to end research partnership with Chinese tech giant Huawei

The University of Waterloo says it will end its research partnership with Huawei this year.

Charmaine Dean, the university’s vice-president for research, says the decision is part of a larger effort to “safeguard scientific research” at the school.

In a written statement, Dean says the university’s current contract with the Chinese telecommunications giant is set to run out before the end of this year.

Dean says the university realizes the move will put some of its researchers’ work at risk because they will be losing reliable funding.

She’s calling on Canadian businesses and governments to partner with the university to help fill the gap.

The research partnership between the University of Waterloo, one of Canada’s top research universities, and Huawei began in 2016.

The federal government has banned wireless carriers from installing Huawei equipment in its high-speed 5G networks.

