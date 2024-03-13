Unseasonable warmth in Toronto as temperatures forecast to hit 18 C

March 13, 2024 at 15 h 36 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Unseasonable warmth in Toronto as temperatures forecast to hit 18 C

Toronto is set to see near-record high temperatures today.

Environment Canada says temperatures are set to climb in Toronto this afternoon, with a high of 18 C forecast for later today.

That would be close to a record, with the highest temperature in the city on the books for March 13 being 21.4 C in 1990.

Toronto has seen unseasonably spring-like temperatures and sunshine recently.

The city saw record-breaking warmth last week.

Temperatures hit 14 C on March 4, surpassing the highest temperature on record for the city on that day, which was 13.3 C in 1974.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

S&P/TSX composite gains as oil moves higher, U.S. markets mixed
Ontario News

S&P/TSX composite gains as oil moves higher, U.S. markets mixed

TORONTO — Higher oil and energy sector prices pushed Canada's main stock index up in late-morning trading,…

B.C. man charged in investigation into sex assaults on kids in Ontario in 1990s
Ontario News

B.C. man charged in investigation into sex assaults on kids in Ontario in 1990s

A British Columbia man has been charged in an investigation into alleged sexual assaults on children…