‘Unspeakable tragedy’: Teen dies after being found unresponsive at Ontario school

TRENTON, ONTARIO — Ontario’s education minister says police and a school board are investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy with special needs who was found unresponsive at his high school earlier this month.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce calls the death “an unspeakable tragedy” and is extending his condolences to the family and friends of the student, as well as the community at the Hasting and Prince Edward District School Board.

Josh Nisker, a lawyer representing the family of the teen who died, says Landyn Ferris had Dravet Syndrome, a form of epilepsy.

He says Ferris was found alone and unresponsive at Trenton High School on May 14 and was pronounced dead at hospital.

The Ontario Autism Coalition says the teen’s devastating death highlights the need for better funding and supports for students with special needs.

The NDP is calling the death an unthinkable tragedy and says there need to be immediate steps taken to make children safer at school.

