‘Untapped talent’ summit aims to help Canadians with disabilities find work

TORONTO — As some Canadians with disabilities face challenges finding work, an upcoming summit is aiming to help those seeking jobs connect with potential employers, while educating the latter on ways to boost accessibility.

The virtual event, billed as the Untapped Talent Summit, is being put on Monday by the Canadian Council on Rehabilitation and Work.

The event also coincides with the organization’s launch of an online job board geared toward people with disabilities, which will provide them with free access to inclusive job postings and tailored resources.

CCRW president and CEO Maureen Haan said the organization sees a need to “shift the landscape for disability and work” in Canada.

“What we hear from our clients is that the job market is tough and they are up against people who may be seen as having better skills than they do, because of their disability,” said Haan.

“It really is about shifting the perception of employers and businesses so that … they’re embracing a different set of skills that are coming into their office that will make their whole team more diverse.”

The organization says around 27 per cent of Canadians 15 or older have at least one disability. The employment rate for Canadians with disabilities is 62 per cent, compared with 78 per cent for persons without disabilities.

Meanwhile, one in 10 Canadians with disabilities indicate they were denied employment over the past five years because of their disability, while an additional 10 per cent say they believe they were unfairly overlooked for promotions for that reason, according to data from Statistics Canada.

Haan said job applicants are often hesitant to disclose their disability to an employer due to fear of discrimination. She said the organization’s research also indicates companies may overlook a person with disabilities for a potential role due to misconceptions about how strenuous it would be to provide the necessary accommodations.

“Quite often, all a person with a disability needs is an adjustment to their day, as opposed to going through a whole disability management system,” she said.

“Sometimes it’s just, ‘Joe needs a quiet corner from time to time.’ Those types of adjustments are easier to make.”

Haan said any business is welcome to advertise their job postings on the Untapped Talent Job Board. She said the organization hopes the online platform can help break down stigma around hiring people with disabilities by also allowing employers to signal their openness to providing supports.

“I was talking to one of our clients who’s bipolar and she said she would never admit to anybody that she is bipolar because they’re going to discriminate against her,” said Haan.

“But if she knows that there is this job posting that is by a disability-confident employer, she may say, ‘I’m OK with disclosing during my interview or even when I put in my resume. I know that because of my disability, that is something that is attractive to that business.'”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2025.