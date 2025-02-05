US national anthem booed before NBA, NHL games in Canada despite tariff pause

TORONTO (AP) — Fans booed the American national anthem before NHL and NBA games in Canada on Tuesday night, a sign that some Canadians were still upset despite President Donald Trump’s 30-day pause on tariff threats against Mexico and Canada.

Boos echoed through Rogers Arena in Vancouver as singer Elizabeth Irving launched into the opening notes of “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the NHL’s Canucks hosted the Colorado Avalanche.

Fans cheered as she finished the song and the applause grew louder as Irving began “O Canada.”

It was one of three arenas where the U.S. national anthem was jeered. A few fans booed before the NBA’s Toronto Raptors hosted the New York Knicks.

The boos were neither as loud nor as prolonged as they were before Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

However, as they did Sunday, Raptors fans cheered loudly for the singing of “O Canada,” showing special enthusiasm for the line “True North strong and free!”

In Winnipeg, where the NHL’s Jets hosted the Carolina Hurricanes, the boos weren’t very loud or overly enthusiastic. However, they grew louder near the end of the anthem.

“The Star-Spangled Banner” was also booed over the weekend at NHL games in Ottawa, Calgary and Vancouver, shortly after Trump made his threat of import tariffs on America’s northern neighbor a reality.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba