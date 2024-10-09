Utah Hockey Club’s first win in Salt Lake City shakes up Proline bettors

The Utah Hockey Club threw many Proline bettors a curve Tuesday night.

The franchise scored twice in the first and third periods to defeat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 in its inaugural game and season opener for both teams. According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp., 55 per cent of bettors backed the Blackhawks in the contest.

It was one of three NHL games on the night. Elsewhere, the Florida Panthers began their Stanley Cup defence with 6-4 victory over the Boston Bruins while the St. Louis Blues edged the Seattle Kraken 3-2.

Fifty-eight per cent of bettors backed Florida’s victory but 65 per cent had Seattle in its game versus St. Louis.

The Toronto Maple Leafs were scheduled to open their season Wednesday night in Montreal versus the Canadiens. Sixty-six per cent of players are backing Toronto to win while 74 per cent have the club covering -1.5.

On Sunday, the surprising Washington Commanders improved to 4-1 under rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels with a 34-13 win over the Cleveland Browns. A solid 81 per cent of players had Washington winning with 72 per cent taking the club at -2.5.

In other NFL action, the Chicago Bears downed the Carolina Panthers 36-20, with 79 per cent of bettors correctly taking the Bears. Another 77 per cent backed the Baltimore Ravens in their 41-38 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals while 75 per cent had the Green Bay Packers in their 24-19 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

The Arizona Cardinals upset the San Francisco 49ers 24-23 with only 15 per cent of bettors backing the winners.

On Sunday night, the Dallas Cowboys rallied for a 20-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Forty-nine per cent of wagers were on the Cowboys winning while less than one per cent successfully predicted the Steelers’ Connor Heyward as the first TD scorer.

On Monday night, the Kansas City Chiefs (4-0) remained unbeaten with a 26-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints. Over half (55 per cent) of players successfully backed the Chiefs victory while 34 per cent took the -5.5.

Thirteen per cent had Kansas City’s Kareem Hunt scoring the game’s first TD while 15 per cent having him anytime for the Chiefs.

Major league baseball’s best-of-five divisional series continue Wednesday. In the National League, the New York Mets and San Diego Padres both hold 2-1 leads versus the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers, respectively.

The Cleveland Commanders-Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees-Kansas City Royals are both tied 1-1.

Eighty-two per cent of Proline bettors are backing Philadelphia to win its series. Fifty-eight per cent have the Phillies winning Wednesday’s contest while just over half have the Mets +1.5.

A solid 80 per cent of Proline players are backing Los Angeles but 60 per cent have San Diego winning Wednesday with 66 per cent taking the Padres -1.5.

Cleveland has 58 per cent support to win its series with Detroit but 58 per cent of players are taking the Tigers to win Wednesday’s matchup.

Meanwhile, 52 per cent of bettors have New York winning its series, with 60 per cent taking the Yankees to emerge victorious Wednesday.

A Proline retail player won a whopping $10,404 from a $2 wager on a three-leg soccer parlay. Another earned $899 from a $1 wager on a two-leg soccer parlay with the correct scoreline for Oldenburg/Drochtersen and Werder Bremen/Weiche Flensburg.

A digital player claimed $775.20 from a $1 bet on a four-leg soccer parlay.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2024.