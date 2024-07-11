UWindsor, pro-Palestinian protesters reach deal to ‘peacefully end’ encampment

WINDSOR, Ont. — The University of Windsor says it has reached a deal with pro-Palestinian protesters that includes “peacefully ending” an encampment that had been set up on its campus for almost two months.

The agreement was signed by the school and the protesters, called the “Windsor Liberation Zone Team,” on Wednesday following weeks of negotiation.

The protesters set up the encampment in early May and demanded that the university disclose its investments in and divest from organizations profiting from Israel’s offensive in Gaza.

As part of the agreement that was reached this week, all encampment tents and structures are to be removed from the campus within 48 hours.

The deal includes the school developing anti-racism initiatives, reviewing investments and academic partnerships and providing opportunities to support Palestinian students and scholars.

The University of Windsor encampment was part of a wave of pro-Palestinian protests across Canada, with several campus encampments ending in recent weeks.

