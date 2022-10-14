Vale announces official opening of $945M Copper Cliff Complex South Mine Project

October 13, 2022 at 21 h 17 min
The Canadian Press
SUDBURY, Ont. — Vale Canada Ltd. unveiled the first phase of its $945-million Copper Cliff Mine Complex South Project on Thursday, predicted to double ore production at the Sudbury, Ontario-based mine.

The first phase is expected to add roughly 10,000 tonnes per year of contained nickel and 13,000 tonnes per year of copper.

The project expanded the Copper Cliff Mine with more than 12 kilometres of tunnels, the construction of new ventilation systems and the expansion of underground ore and waste handling systems.

The company says the Copper Cliff Mine Complex South Project created 270 new jobs.

It says the first phase will supply of low-carbon nickel and other critical minerals and improve the long-term sustainability of the Sudbury operations.

Vale says feasibility studies are currently underway for future phases of the complex.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2022.

