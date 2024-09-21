Van Gorp scores hat trick to lead Knights to 6-3 win over Sting in OHL action

LONDON, Ont. — Evan Van Gorp scored a hat trick to lead the London Knights to a 6-3 win over the Sarnia Sting in Ontario Hockey League action on Friday night.

Caleb Mitchell, Kaeden Johnston and Logan Hawery had the other goals for London.

Ryan Brown had a hat trick for the Sting.

WOLVES 9 GREYHOUNDS 4

SUDBURY – Lucas Di Giantommaso scored twice as the Sudbury Wolves downed the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds.

Rowan Henderson, Tayjon Street, Nick DeAngelis, Blake Clayton, Hudson Chitaroni, Ethan Dean and Chase Coughlan also tallied for Sudbury.

GENERALS 5 OTTERS 3

ERIE – Matthew Buckley scored a goal and an assist as the Oshawa Generals defeated the Erie Otters.

Brooks Rogowski, Owen Griffin, Luke Torrance and Harrison Franssen had the other goals for the Generals.

FRONTENACS 5 PETES 2

KINGSTON – The Frontenacs scored three goals in the second period en route to victory over the Petes.

Cedrick Guindon scored twice and added an assist for Kingston.

BATTALION 4 67s 0

OTTAWA – Charlie Larocque made 19 saves for the shutout as North Bay blanked Ottawa.

Jacob Therrien had a goal and an assist for the Battalion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2024.