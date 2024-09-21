Van Gorp scores hat trick to lead Knights to 6-3 win over Sting in OHL action

September 21, 2024 at 3 h 24 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:

LONDON, Ont. — Evan Van Gorp scored a hat trick to lead the London Knights to a 6-3 win over the Sarnia Sting in Ontario Hockey League action on Friday night.

Caleb Mitchell, Kaeden Johnston and Logan Hawery had the other goals for London.

Ryan Brown had a hat trick for the Sting.

WOLVES 9 GREYHOUNDS 4

SUDBURY – Lucas Di Giantommaso scored twice as the Sudbury Wolves downed the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds.

Rowan Henderson, Tayjon Street, Nick DeAngelis, Blake Clayton, Hudson Chitaroni, Ethan Dean and Chase Coughlan also tallied for Sudbury.

GENERALS 5 OTTERS 3

ERIE – Matthew Buckley scored a goal and an assist as the Oshawa Generals defeated the Erie Otters.

Brooks Rogowski, Owen Griffin, Luke Torrance and Harrison Franssen had the other goals for the Generals.

FRONTENACS 5 PETES 2

KINGSTON – The Frontenacs scored three goals in the second period en route to victory over the Petes.

Cedrick Guindon scored twice and added an assist for Kingston.

BATTALION 4 67s 0

OTTAWA – Charlie Larocque made 19 saves for the shutout as North Bay blanked Ottawa.

Jacob Therrien had a goal and an assist for the Battalion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Liegghio’s late field goal earns Ticats 33-31 win over Argos
Ontario News

Liegghio’s late field goal earns Ticats 33-31 win over Argos

TORONTO — Marc Liegghio kept the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' faint playoff hopes alive. Liegghio's 48-yard…