November 5, 2023 at 18 h 21 min
The Canadian Press
Vaughan fire destroys 40 townhouse units under construction, no injuries reported

VAUGHAN, Ont. — An early morning fire has destroyed around 40 units of a townhouse complex under construction in Vaughan, Ont.

York Regional Police and Vaughan Fire were called to the scene of the blaze near Rutherford Road and Highway 27 just before 4:15 a.m. on Sunday.

Insp. Brad Weick says unoccupied townhouses had caught fire and responders observed it spreading “pretty quickly.”

Nobody was injured, but some occupied residences in the area were evacuated for several hours as a precaution. Residents have since been able to return to their homes.

The roads in the area remained closed Sunday afternoon as Vaughan firefighters were still on scene putting out hot spots.

Weick says once it’s safe to do so, police will work with the fire marshal to determine the cause of the blaze and whether there was any criminality involved.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2023.

