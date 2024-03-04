Vaughan man faces weapons charge after firing nail gun during protest

March 4, 2024 at 0 h 02 min
The Canadian Press
VAUGHAN, Ont. — Police north of Toronto say a man has been charged after allegedly firing a nail gun near protesters in Vaughan on Sunday.

York Regional Police issued a release alleging the accused stopped his vehicle near a protest related to the Israel-Hamas war, shouted obscenities at a group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators and became confrontational with three of them.

They say the man reportedly fired a nail gun he was carrying during the confrontation.

No one was injured in the dispute.

Police say a 27-year-old man is now facing five charges, including possessing weapons dangerous to the public, assault with a weapon and two counts of assault.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and are asking any witnesses to come forward, along with anyone who may have recorded video footage of the confrontation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2024.

