Venus Williams earns wildcard for National Bank Open in Toronto

TORONTO — Seven-time Grand slam tennis champion Venus Williams has been given a wildcard entry into the main draw of the National Bank Open.

She’ll compete in Toronto for the first time since 2019, and returns to WTA Tour singles action for the first time since August of 2021.

The former world No. 1 and five-time Wimbledon champion last played when she partnered with Britain’s Jamie Murray in the 2022 Wimbledon mixed doubles draw.

Williams is a 41-time WTA singles champion and Olympic gold medallist.

Sister Serena Williams is also playing in Toronto, marking her first first North American hard-court event in two years.

The three-time champion in Toronto last played there in 2019, when she retired due to back spasms in the final against Canada’s Bianca Andreescu.

Andreescu beat Serena Williams a month later in the U.S. Open final.

Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., also received a top-20 wildcard for the National Bank Open.

Three more wildcards will be distributed to Canadian players closer to the start of the tournament, which runs Aug. 6-14.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2022.