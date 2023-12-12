Verdict expected in coroner’s inquest into death of mentally ill man in Ontario jail

December 12, 2023 at 9 h 00 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Jurors are expected to deliver a verdict today in the coroner’s inquest into the death of a mentally ill man at an Ontario jail.

The jury examining the circumstances of Soleiman Faqiri’s death began deliberating Friday afternoon after hearing about three weeks of evidence.

Faqiri, who was 30, was arrested in early December 2016 after allegedly stabbing a neighbour while experiencing a mental health crisis.

The inquest has heard that Faqiri, who had schizophrenia, appeared increasingly unwell during his time at the Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay, but did not see a psychiatrist, nor was he taken to hospital.

He died on Dec. 15, 2016, after a violent struggle with correctional officers that broke out as they were escorting him from the shower to his segregation cell.

Coroner’s counsel have urged jurors to rule his death a homicide, a proposal that was opposed by the Ontario Public Service Employees Union, which represents correctional staff.

Lawyers for the union have proposed his death be ruled accidental.

Jurors are required to make a finding on the cause of death, but it carries no legal liability. 

No charges have been laid in Faqiri’s death.

The jury may also issue recommendations aimed at preventing similar deaths in the future, but it is not required to do so, and any recommendations it does issue are not binding.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2023.

