‘Very violent weekend’: Toronto police ID 15-yr-old boy as Labour Day shooting victim

TORONTO — A 15-year-old boy has been identified as the victim of a deadly Labour Day shooting in Toronto, one of 11 shootings police say took place over the long weekend.

Police Insp. Paul Krawczyk called it, “a very violent weekend,” at a news conference Tuesday.

Police say they believe the 15-year-old was targeted in Monday’s shooting.

Investigators say multiple rounds were fired in the west end plaza where the teen was found around 7:45 p.m.

Police say of the 11 shootings over the holiday weekend, three were deadly and three resulted in injuries.

Krawczyk says there is no information to suggest any of the shootings are linked.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2024.