‘Very violent weekend’: Toronto police ID 15-yr-old boy as Labour Day shooting victim

September 3, 2024 at 19 h 31 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
‘Very violent weekend’: Toronto police ID 15-yr-old boy as Labour Day shooting victim

TORONTO — A 15-year-old boy has been identified as the victim of a deadly Labour Day shooting in Toronto, one of 11 shootings police say took place over the long weekend.

Police Insp. Paul Krawczyk called it, “a very violent weekend,” at a news conference Tuesday.

Police say they believe the 15-year-old was targeted in Monday’s shooting.

Investigators say multiple rounds were fired in the west end plaza where the teen was found around 7:45 p.m.

Police say of the 11 shootings over the holiday weekend, three were deadly and three resulted in injuries.

Krawczyk says there is no information to suggest any of the shootings are linked.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

S&P/TSX composite closes down more than 300 points, U.S. stock markets also fall
Ontario News

S&P/TSX composite closes down more than 300 points, U.S. stock markets also fall

TORONTO — Canadian and U.S. markets started September under pressure as signs of weakening economic…