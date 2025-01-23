Veteran forward Mo Babouli rejoins Forge FC after stint with CPL rival York United

HAMILTON — Veteran forward Mo Babouli has rejoined Forge FC from local CPL rival York United FC.

The 32-year-old Babouli spent 2020 and 2021 with Hamilton-based Forge before signing with Toronto’s York in August 2022. He is signed through the 2025 Canadian Premier League season with Forge.

“We’re excited to have Mo back at Forge FC,” Bobby Smyrniotis, Forge’s sporting director and head coach, said in a statement. “He’s a fantastic player who knows what it takes to succeed here and we’re confident he’ll make a big impact again.”

Babouli recorded 12 goals and six assists in 43 appearances for Forge in his first go-round with the club. He helped the team win its second CPL championship, at the 2020 Island Games, and reach the 2021 CONCACAF League semifinals.

After leaving Forge, he spent a season with Qatar’s Muaither FC before signing with York where he collected 19 goals and six assists in 53 appearances.

Born in Al-Ain, Syria, and raised in Mississauga, Ont., Babouli started in the Toronto FC academy in January 2014 and played for the senior academy team in League1 Ontario, winning both MVP and Golden Boot awards, with 26 goals in all competitions.

He played for Toronto FC 2 during the 2015 USL season before making his MLS debut with the Toronto first team in 2016. He appeared 16 times, registering one assist in 647 minutes of MLS play.

After TFC, he played for Sigma FC in League1 Ontario — Sigma being a pipeline for Forge talent — and professionally with Al-Ittihad SC Aleppo in Syria.

Babouli represented Canada at the under-23 level in the 2015 Pan American Games and CONCACAF Olympic Qualifiers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2025