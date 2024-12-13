Veteran jockey Justin Stein retires again, this time to become horse-racing steward

TORONTO — This time, it feels right for Justin Stein to hang up his tack.

The veteran jockey is retiring after 19 seasons riding thoroughbreds. Stein, 44, left horse racing after 2016 but returned to Woodbine Racetrack in 2019 feeling he was too young then to have called it a career.

Eight years later, Stein feels much more at peace with the decision, given the New Westminster, B.C., native says he’ll start next month as a racing steward with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario.

“I looked at the steward’s position and kind of figured if it was meant to be I’d get the job and hang up my tack,” Stein said. “If I didn’t get it, I’d be OK with riding still because I love riding and could still ride for a number of years from this point on.

“The steward’s position is a great job … I’m feeling like a young guy again going into a new industry.”

On Nov. 22, Stein suffered three fractured vertebrae and a broken rib in a spill at Woodbine and hasn’t ridden since. However, Stein had already decided this would be his final season as a jockey, having applied for the steward’s position back in September — long before the accident.

Shortly after returning home from the hospital, Stein learned he’d got the AGCO posting.

“It’s unfortunate that was my last race,” Stein said. “It’s really tough to pack it up riding but I knew it would be no matter when I decided to pull the plug.

“I’ve had my fun, I’ve had my time in the saddle. I’ve got nothing to prove.”

Stein began his career in 2004 in B.C. — registering his first win at Hastings Racecourse — before heading to Woodbine. His horses have finished in the money 4,314 times from 10,792 career starts with 98 of his 1,440 all-time wins being stakes triumphs.

A career milestone came in 2012 when Stein won the then Queen’s Plate — it reverted to the King’s Plate in December 2022 — aboard Strait of Dover. Stein captured all three legs of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown — Plate, Prince of Wales and Breeders’ Stakes — over his tenure as a jockey.

“It (Plate) is the crowning achievement in any Canadian-born jockey’s career,” Stein said. “The fact I was able to win all three Triple Crown races before I retired, those are huge for me.

“When I think about many of the trainers I’ve worked with over the years, right from my first racing season at Woodbine up until now, that gives me warm and fuzzy feelings inside. I think the biggest thing is thinking about the horses I’ve ridden and some of the good ones and how they’ll always have a special place in my heart.”

Other notable victories include: ’20 Woodbine Mile (Starship Jubilee); ’21 Highlander (Silent Poet); and Woodbine Oaks (2015 with Academic, ’21 aboard Munnyfor Ro). He also won the ’22 and ’23 Prince of Wales Stakes (Duke of Love, Velocitor, respectively) and ’24 Breeders Stakes (Roscar).

Stein amassed over $64.5 million in career earnings. But like many industries, thoroughbred racing is getting younger with veterans Emma-Jayne Wilson and Patrick Husbands being the lone holdovers from when Stein began at Woodbine.

“Twenty years ago I was the kid that came in,” Stein said. “I know I can ride with these kids, I can ride better, but it just sort of seems to be the pattern of a rider’s life (and) how it goes just seeing the young guys coming.”

This year, Stein rode 343 times (31 wins, 47 times second, 47 times third) and earned over $1.7 million.

In his new role, Stein will be like a referee for horse races. He’ll be tasked with ensuring rules are followed and determining what discipline should be issued when they’re broken.

“I feel a little bit of pressure, which is fine because everybody deals with that in their career if they care about their job,” Stein said. “Where I think it might come a little easier for me is I play by the rules, the rules are the rules and you can’t deny them.”

However, Stein expects it will take a little time to grow into the role.

“I definitely can watch a race and see what happens and kind of see scenarios shaping up,” he said. “I don’t think I’m the greatest leader and to be a steward I think you must develop some leadership skills … it’s a position of authority so anyone going into that position who doesn’t have experience must learn how to do it properly to gain respect.

“I have plenty of respect for the stewards we have now but they’ve earned it. I’m looking forward to watching many races and developing a whole new set of skills.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2024.