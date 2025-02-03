Veteran linebacker Wynton McManis re-signs with Toronto Argonauts

TORONTO — Wynton McManis will help the Toronto Argonauts defend their Grey Cup title.

The veteran linebacker re-signed with the CFL club Sunday, less than an hour after the league’s free-agent window opened. McManis was slated to become a free agent Feb. 11.

Contract details weren’t made available.

The six-foot-one, 225-pound McManis appeared in 12 regular-season games in 2024. He recorded 57 tackles, three special-teams tackles, one sack, an interception returned for a TD and two fumble recoveries.

McManis had a team playoff record-tying 10 tackles in Toronto’s East Division semifinal win over Ottawa then capped his season with six tackles and an interception in the Argos’ 41-24 Grey Cup win over Winnipeg.

McManis signed with Toronto before the ’22 season. He has registered 224 tackles, 11 special-teams tackles, eight sacks, three fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and scored three TDs over 42 regular-season contests.

He has also helped Toronto win two Grey Cups (2022, ’24). McManis began his CFL career with the Calgary Stampeders (2017-19) and also spent time in the NFL with New Orleans (2020-21) and Miami (2021).

—

Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign national receiver Drew Wolitarsky

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed national receiver Drew Wolitarsky on Sunday.

Wolitarsky was a free agent after being released last week by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Wolitarsky, 29, appeared in 10 regular-season games in 2024 with Winnipeg, recording 33 catches for 403 yards and a touchdown. The six-foot-one, 225-pound receiver played seven seasons with the Bombers (2017-19, ’21-24) and had 227 receptions for 2,954 yards and 18 TDs.

—

B.C. Lions sign veteran American defensive lineman Hendrix to two-year deal

VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions signed American defensive lineman DeWayne Hendrix to a two-year contract Sunday.

Hendrix was a free agent after being released by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last week.

The six-foot-four, 275-pound Hendrix had 17 tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble in 16 regular-season games with Hamilton last year. He began his CFL career with Toronto (2021-23) and recorded 65 tackles, eight sacks and one forced fumble with the Argos, helping the team win the Grey Cup in 2022.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2025.