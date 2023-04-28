Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio the latest Toronto FC player to be hit by injury

TORONTO — Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio is the latest Toronto FC player hit by the injury bug.

Osorio has been listed as out for Saturday’s game against visiting New York City FC (4-2-3) due to a lower body injury, along with midfielder Victor Vazquez (lower body) and fullback Cristian Gutierrez (non-COVID illness).

Toronto’s injury report also lists defender Matt Hedges (concussion protocol), captain/midfielder Michael Bradley (lower body), winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) and forward Adam Diomande (lower body) as questionable for the weekend game.

Osorio played the full 90 minutes in last Saturday’s 4-2 loss at the Philadelphia Union, assisting on both of TFC’s goals. The 30-year-old Canadian international, who leads TFC with 325 appearances in all competitions, has captained Toronto the last two games in Bradley’s absence.

Bradley and Bernardeschi worked out by themselves in the portion of Thursday’s training open to the media. The others, save Diomande and Vazquez, warmed up with the main group.

Diomande has been absent since exiting the second game of the season, March 4 in Atlanta, at halftime with a hamstring issue. Gutierrez has yet to see action since joining Toronto on waivers from Vancouver on March 14.

Vazquez, whose pre-season was disrupted by a rib injury, has seen just 94 minutes of action this season spread over four games including one start. Hedges has missed two games since taking a ball to the face April 8 at Nashville.

Bernardeschi has started all nine of Toronto’s games this season but only lasted 45 minutes in Philadelphia after a week that saw his training limited by injury. The Italian winger leads Toronto (1-2-6) with three goals and three assists.

The good news for TFC is fellow Italian star Lorenzo Insigne started against Philadelphia and has seen action the last two weeks after missing six games with a groin injury.

The ugly loss in Philadelphia snapped a seven-game unbeaten (1-0-6) run for Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2023