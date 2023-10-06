Veteran quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell will start for Tiger-Cats in Regina

Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell, who suffered a broken leg earlier this season, will get the start against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Regina on Saturday.

Mitchell, 33, was placed on the six-game injury list after undergoing surgery to repair a lower-leg fracture he sustained in Hamilton’s 16-12 home win over Ottawa on July 28.

The two-time CFL MVP returned to practice in late September, and had been splitting starting reps with Matt Shiltz this week.

Mitchell signed a three-year deal with Hamilton after being acquired from the Calgary Stampeders last November.

Injuries have limited Michell to just three games with the Ticats, completing 56-of-97 passes (57.7 per cent) for 714 yards with three touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Hamilton (7-8) is batting the Montreal Alouettes for second place in the East Division. Meanwhile, a victory by the Roughriders (6-9) would eliminate both the Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks from playoff contention.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2023.