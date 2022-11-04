Veteran running back Harris resumes practising with Toronto Argonauts

TORONTO — Andrew Harris has resumed practising with the Toronto Argonauts.

The veteran Canadian running back was back on the practice field Friday after missing Toronto’s final 10 regular-season games following surgery for a torn pectoral muscle.

He was injured in the Argos’ 34-27 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Aug. 12 and the initial prognosis was Harris’s year was done.

Toronto (11-7) finished atop the East Division standings for a second straight year to earn an opening-round playoff bye. The Argos will host either Hamilton or the Montreal Alouettes in the conference final Nov. 13.

The five-foot-10, 216-pound Harris ran for 490 yards on 114 carries in his first season with Toronto, adding 23 catches for 180 yards.

The 35-year-old Winnipeg native signed with the Argos this offseason following five seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, which included consecutive Grey Cup titles in 2019 and ’21.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2022.