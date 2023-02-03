Victim in life-threatening condition after stabbing in west Toronto

February 3, 2023 at 7 h 25 min
The Canadian Press

TORONTO — One person is in police custody after a stabbing in Toronto’s west end sent one man to hospital.

Police were called to the Thirty Third Street and Park Boulevard area in south Etobicoke shortly after 11 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple stab wounds.

He was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

One suspect was arrested on scene.

Police have not released any details about the suspect, or what prompted the altercation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2023.

