Victim killed in triple shooting in north Toronto identified by police

TORONTO — Police have identified the man killed in a shooting at a north Toronto indoor soccer field that sent two others to hospital on Sunday evening.

The Toronto Police Service says it received a call just before 7:30 p.m. about a shooting at La Liga Sports Complex.

Officers arrived to find three males with gunshot wounds.

Police say one man died after being taken to hospital, another has life-threatening injuries and the remaining man will survive his injuries.

Toronto police have identified the victim as 49-year-old Edwin Farley Alvarado Quintero from the suburban community of Woodbridge in Vaughan, Ont.

The force has not released information about a suspect, but it says its homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2022.

