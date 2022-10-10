Victim killed in triple shooting in north Toronto identified by police

October 10, 2022 at 19 h 35 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Police have identified the man killed in a shooting at a north Toronto indoor soccer field that sent two others to hospital on Sunday evening.

The Toronto Police Service says it received a call just before 7:30 p.m. about a shooting at La Liga Sports Complex.

Officers arrived to find three males with gunshot wounds.

Police say one man died after being taken to hospital, another has life-threatening injuries and the remaining man will survive his injuries.

Toronto police have identified the victim as 49-year-old Edwin Farley Alvarado Quintero from the suburban community of Woodbridge in Vaughan, Ont.

The force has not released information about a suspect, but it says its homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2022.

———

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

Toronto police identify victim in Saturday evening shooting at Union Station
Ontario News

Toronto police identify victim in Saturday evening shooting at Union Station

Toronto police have identified the victim in a Saturday evening shooting near Union Station that left…

Toronto van attack victims, family ready themselves for sentencing hearing
Ontario News

Toronto van attack victims, family ready themselves for sentencing hearing

TORONTO — Amaresh Tesfamariam's family will draw on her fighting spirit this week as they summon the…

Mitch Marner victim of carjacking in Toronto, Maple Leafs say
Ontario News

Mitch Marner victim of carjacking in Toronto, Maple Leafs say

TORONTO — Mitch Marner, a star winger with the Maple Leafs, was the victim of a carjacking in Toronto on Monday evening, the hockey…