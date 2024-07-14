Victim of alleged kidnapping in Vaughan, Ont., found safe, suspects still at large

July 14, 2024 at 16 h 38 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Victim of alleged kidnapping in Vaughan, Ont., found safe, suspects still at large

VAUGHAN, Ont. — Police say a man who was allegedly kidnapped from outside his workplace north of Toronto has been found in good health, though the search is still on for multiple suspects in the case.

York Regional Police say a member of the public found 57-year-old Roberto Marchioni at around 3 a.m. Sunday near Hwy. 401 in east Toronto.

He had sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Police previously alleged Marchioni was leaving his workplace in Vaughan, Ont., at 2:15 a.m. on Friday morning when two suspects forced him into a grey 2020 Honda CRV LX.

They say a black Dodge Ram pickup may also have been involved.

York Police strongly encouraged the suspects to turn themselves in, and say they plan to continue devoting “significant resources” to the investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Police lay charges in Vaughan shooting that killed two, including toddler
Ontario News

Police lay charges in Vaughan shooting that killed two, including toddler

VAUGHAN, Ont. — A 41-year-old man is facing murder charges in an alleged quadruple shooting north…

Mississauga man arrested in U.S. for deadly 2022 shooting in Vaughan, Ont.
Ontario News

Mississauga man arrested in U.S. for deadly 2022 shooting in Vaughan, Ont.

TORONTO — A man who was wanted in connection with a 2022 shooting in Vaughan, Ont., that left two people…

York police seek information in alleged kidnapping of Toronto man
Ontario News

York police seek information in alleged kidnapping of Toronto man

TORONTO — Police north of Toronto say they are seeking public assistance to identify the suspects in…