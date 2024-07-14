Victim of alleged kidnapping in Vaughan, Ont., found safe, suspects still at large

VAUGHAN, Ont. — Police say a man who was allegedly kidnapped from outside his workplace north of Toronto has been found in good health, though the search is still on for multiple suspects in the case.

York Regional Police say a member of the public found 57-year-old Roberto Marchioni at around 3 a.m. Sunday near Hwy. 401 in east Toronto.

He had sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Police previously alleged Marchioni was leaving his workplace in Vaughan, Ont., at 2:15 a.m. on Friday morning when two suspects forced him into a grey 2020 Honda CRV LX.

They say a black Dodge Ram pickup may also have been involved.

York Police strongly encouraged the suspects to turn themselves in, and say they plan to continue devoting “significant resources” to the investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2024.