Victim of alleged Manitoulin Island abduction found safe, 2 arrested: OPP

July 28, 2024 — Changed at 0 h 42 min on July 28, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Victim of alleged Manitoulin Island abduction found safe, 2 arrested: OPP

Police in northern Ontario say the victim of a reported abduction on Manitoulin Island has been found, and a third suspect has been identified.

Ontario Provincial Police issued a release on Saturday morning saying 27-year-old William Paibomsai-Lesage was approached by two men on Wikwemikong Unceded Territory on Thursday morning.

They allege he was assaulted and forced into a black Chevrolet Silverado pickup.

Police said two suspects had been arrested and face kidnapping charges, but the OPP and Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service were on the lookout for a third.

A Saturday evening update from the OPP says Paibomsai-Lesage was found safe.

They say they’ve identified the third suspect but gave few other details, including whether that person has been arrested or if they expect any charges to be laid.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2024

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario News

Blue Jays trade catcher Danny Jansen to AL East rival Red Sox for 3 minor leaguers

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays traded catcher Danny Jansen to the Boston Red Sox on Saturday…