Victim of alleged Manitoulin Island abduction found safe, 2 arrested: OPP

Police in northern Ontario say the victim of a reported abduction on Manitoulin Island has been found, and a third suspect has been identified.

Ontario Provincial Police issued a release on Saturday morning saying 27-year-old William Paibomsai-Lesage was approached by two men on Wikwemikong Unceded Territory on Thursday morning.

They allege he was assaulted and forced into a black Chevrolet Silverado pickup.

Police said two suspects had been arrested and face kidnapping charges, but the OPP and Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service were on the lookout for a third.

A Saturday evening update from the OPP says Paibomsai-Lesage was found safe.

They say they’ve identified the third suspect but gave few other details, including whether that person has been arrested or if they expect any charges to be laid.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2024