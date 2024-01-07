Victim of New Year’s Eve night club shooting believed to be bystander: police

January 6, 2024 at 22 h 17 min
The Canadian Press
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police west of Toronto believe the 19-year-old victim of a fatal shooting outside a nightclub last weekend was an innocent bystander.

Peel Regional Police say the young woman, who was shot and killed in the early hours of New Year’s Eve, was likely not the target of the shooting. 

She’s been identified as Raneilia Richards of Toronto. 

Investigators haven’t released any information about possible suspects, but they’re looking to identify a vehicle observed leaving the scene.

They describe it as an older model grey SUV.

They’re asking anyone with information to come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2024. 

