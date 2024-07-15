Victims identified in Oshawa double shooting, one person charged with murder: police

July 14, 2024 at 21 h 30 min
The Canadian Press
Victims identified in Oshawa double shooting, one person charged with murder: police

Durham Regional Police have identified the man and woman killed in a shooting in Oshawa, Ont., early Saturday afternoon.

Police say the victims are Patrick Montgomery and Andrieana Montgomery, both 42.

A 30-year-old Oshawa man is now facing two charges of first-degree murder.

Police say the accused is known to both victims, but the shootings were not domestic-related.

They say the motive behind the killings is still under investigation.

The victims were found in two Oshawa homes on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2024.

