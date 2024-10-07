Victor Lapena out as head coach of the Canadian women’s basketball team

TORONTO — Two months after failing to win a game at the Paris Olympics, Canada Basketball said it has “mutually agreed” to part ways with senior women’s head coach Victor Lapena.

He led the team to a 17-10 record in FIBA competitions since being hired in January 2022 but was 0-3 at the Games.

“On behalf of the senior women’s national team and our women’s high-performance program, I’d like to thank Víctor for his efforts in leading our team,” general manager Denise Dignard said Monday in a release.

“The organization would also like to express our sincere appreciation to Victor and his family for their dedication and sacrifice over the last several years and wish them all the best in the future.”

Lapena guided Canada to a third-place finish at the FIBA Women’s AmeriCup last year and a fourth-place showing at the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in 2022.

Earlier this year, in consultation with Canada Basketball, Lapena was hired by the Turkish club Cukurova Basketbol Kulubu.

Following the Olympics, it was decided it would be best for him to focus his efforts on his pro team as it competes in the EuroLeague Women and other national competitions, the federation said.

A replacement was not named for the seventh-ranked team.

Canada Basketball said a head coaching search will be part of the process as it assesses its training and competition calendar along with player and coach development strategies for the next quadrennial.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2024.