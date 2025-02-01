Villeneuve scores twice to lead Wolves to 8-3 win over Battalion

SUDBURY, Ont. — Nathan Villeneuve scored twice to lead the Sudbury Wolves to an 8-3 win over the North Bay Battalion in Ontario Hockey League action on Friday night.

Quentin Musty, Alex Pharand, Jack Ziliotto, Chase Coughlan, Ondrej Molnar and Kocha Delic had the other goals for Sudbury.

GENERALS 3 COLTS 2

OSHAWA – Luke Torrance scored the overtime winner as the Generals edged the Colts.

Luca D’Amato and Lauri Sinivuori tallied in regulation for Oshawa.

PETES 5 STEELHEADS 4

BRAMPTON – Colin Fitzgerald’s goal midway through the third period was the difference as the Petes edged the Steelheads.

Petes netminder Easton Rye stopped 37 of 41 shots.

BULLDOGS 6 GREYHOUNDS 4

SAULT STE. MARIE – Nick Lardis scored twice to lead the Bulldogs over the Greyhounds.

Patrick Thomas also had a pair while Tomas Hamara and Cole Brown added singles for Brantford.

STING 4 STORM 3

GUELPH – Lukas Fischer had the game-winner at 14:51 in the third period as the Sting edged the Storm.

Beckham Edwards, Liam Beamish and Mitch Young had the other goals for Sarnia.

KNIGHTS 4 OTTERS 2

LONDON – Jared Woolley scored a goal and an assist as the Knights defeated the Otters.

London goaltender Aleksei Medvedev stopped 27 of 29 shots.

RANGERS 3 FIREBIRDS 2

FLINT – Trent Swick and Jack Pridham scored in the shootout to lift the Rangers over the Firebirds.

Swick and Tanner Lam tallied in regulation for Kitchener.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2025.