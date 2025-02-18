Virtue, Moir, Chan among Skate Canada Hall of Fame’s elite class of 2025

February 18, 2025 at 18 h 44 min
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Virtue, Moir, Chan among Skate Canada Hall of Fame’s elite class of 2025

OTTAWA — Skate Canada announced an elite class of 2025 to its Hall of Fame on Tuesday led by two-time Olympic ice dance champions Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir and three-time men’s world champion Patrick Chan.

Kaetlyn Osmond, a women’s world champion in 2018, and two-time pairs world champions Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford were also among the inductees.

Virtue, of London, Ont., and Moir, of Ilderton, Ont., won ice dance gold at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. They also combined for eight Canadian titles and seven world championship medals (three gold, three silver, one bronze).

Chan, from Ottawa, was the men’s world champion for three consecutive years from 2011-13. He also won silver in 2009 and 2010.

The 10-time Canadian champion took silver in the men’s event at the 2014 Sochi Games.

Osmond, a three-time Canadian champion from Marystown, N.L., also won an Olympic bronze in women’s competition in 2018 and added a world championship silver in 2017.

Duhamel, of Sudbury, Ont., and Radford, of Red Lake, Ont., combined to win seven national titles, two world titles and three Olympic medals spanning two Games.

Chan, Osmond, Duhamel, Radford, Virtue and Moir were all members of Canada’s team that won gold in the team event at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Lyndon Johnston of Hamiota, Man., a pairs silver medallist at the 1989 world championships in Paris, was also named to the class of 2025.

Longtime coaches Cynthia and Jan Ullmark and team doctor and chief medical officer Jane Moran were also named to the class.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2025.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Economists more confident in Bank of Canada rate hold as inflation ticks up to 1.9%
Ontario News

Economists more confident in Bank of Canada rate hold as inflation ticks up to 1.9%

OTTAWA — Economists are more confident the Bank of Canada might pause its interest rate cuts next month…