Walmart workers at Mississauga facility set to vote on joining Unifor

TORONTO — Unifor says employees at a Walmart warehouse in Mississauga, Ont., will begin voting Tuesday on whether to join the union.

Unifor National President Lana Payne says in a statement that a vote for the union this week is “the best way for workers to get a level playing field with a corporate giant.”

The union applied to the Ontario Labour Relations Board to represent the workers on September 3, and said a vote would be called if the cards submitted by Unifor represented at least 40 per cent of the eligible workforce.

The union’s campaign to organize the workers at the Walmart facility began in December 2023.

Unifor represents 315,000 workers across the country.

Payne has said workers at Walmart deserve greater job security, health and safety protections, and fair wages.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2024.

