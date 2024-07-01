Ward’s late field goal lifts Redblacks past winless Tiger-Cats 24-22

July 1, 2024 at 2 h 19 min
Reading time: 2 min 30 s
Lisa Wallace, The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Ward’s late field goal lifts Redblacks past winless Tiger-Cats 24-22

OTTAWA — A 46-yard field goal by Lewis Ward on the final play of regulation time allowed the Ottawa Redblacks to beat the winless Hamilton Tiger-Cats 24-22 Sunday night.

The victory marked Ottawa’s (2-1) first against an East Division opponent at TD Place since a 24-9 victory over the Toronto Argonauts on Nov. 2, 2018.

It also snapped Hamilton’s (0-4) 10-game winning streak over Ottawa.

Ottawa trailed 22-21 with half a minute to play after quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell — who was 30-for-45 for 322 yards and two touchdowns — drove his Tiger-Cats downfield for a big comeback of his own culminating with a four-yard TD pass to Shemar Bridges.

But the Redblacks were able to get into field goal range setting up Ward — who went 4-for-4 on field goal attempts — for some heroics.

With under four minutes to play DeVonte Dedmon, who made an impact all night long, had a 30-yard punt return to put Ottawa on Hamilton’s 54-yard line.

A couple big runs by Ryquell Armstead put Ottawa at the 15 and then quarterback Dru Brown was able to find Justin Hardy in the end zone for a TD, but the Redblacks failed on their two-point convert, making it 21-16.

Brown had a decent outing going 24-for-39 for 265 yards and one TD.

Hamilton opened the second half with 35- and 42-yard Marc Liegghio field goals to take a 16-12 lead.

Ward brought them back within one with a 42-yard field goal with just over 11 minutes remaining in the game.

Ottawa had a great opportunity to take the lead in the third when Brown connected with Jaelon Acklin for a 35-yard gain, but an illegal block penalty negated the play and pushed Ottawa back to centre field where they were unable to revive the drive and trailed 13-12 heading into the fourth quarter.

Ottawa got off to a rough start with Dedmon fumbling the kick return on the opening play putting Hamilton on the Redblacks’ 30. Two plays later Mitchell connected with Tim White for a 25-yard TD to take a 7-0 lead.

Dedmon redeemed himself on the next return setting Ottawa up at midfield. Brown then compiled a five-play drive to put Ottawa on the one-yard line where Dustin Crum punched in the touchdown. Ward had a rare miss on the convert kicking wide to trail 7-6.

Ottawa took the lead late in the first quarter on a 34-yard Ward field goal but it was short-lived after Liegghio connected on a 38-yard field goal early in the second quarter.

The Redblacks closed out the opening half with the lead after Ward hit a 36-yard field goal to make it 12-10 Ottawa.

UP NEXT

Redblacks: Visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (0-4) on Friday.

Tiger-Cats: Host the B.C. Lions (3-1) on Sunday, July 7.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

‘Peace, love, unity and respect’: Thousands celebrate Pride in downtown Toronto
Ontario News

‘Peace, love, unity and respect’: Thousands celebrate Pride in downtown Toronto

TORONTO — Balloons, confetti and bubbles filled the air as thousands of people came together in downtown…