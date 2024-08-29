Warrant issued for murder suspect in death of Markham woman who went missing: police

A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted for first-degree murder in the death of a Toronto-area woman who went missing earlier this month, York Regional Police said Wednesday.

Yuk-Ying Anita Mui, a 56-year-old from Markham, Ont., was reported missing by her family on Aug. 9. Her burned remains were found in Parry Sound, Ont., several days later.

York Regional Police said Wednesday that they are searching for 47-year-old Zhixiong Marko Hu, of Markham, who is facing a charge of first-degree murder.

Const. James Dickson said that because the suspect’s whereabouts are unknown, the force is working with the Canada Border Services Agency to expand the geographic parameters of the investigation.

“We’re working with the CBSA to determine whether or not he has left the country,” Dickson said in a phone interview on Wednesday.

Dickson added that officers are still working to determine how Hu and Mui may have known each other.

Investigators said they’ve seized a Mercedes-Benz van and a Porsche SUV associated with Hu. They said the Porsche may have had a different licence plate attached to it on Aug. 9, or in the days leading up to that date.

Police have released images of the suspect and those vehicles, and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Police said last week that they believe Mui went missing from an address in Stouffville, Ont., where she had been conducting a real estate transaction, and that she was targeted.

Three youths — two 17-year-olds and one 16-year-old — have been charged with firearms and fraud-related offences in connection with Mui’s case.

Investigators have said that they believe the teens used Mui’s credit card in the Toronto area after her disappearance, but their exact involvement in the case is still under investigation.

“They are persons of interest, and we are investigating every avenue in this case,” Det. Sgt. Dave Gill said last week.

Dickson said two of the youths have been released on bail and one remains in police custody, and all three are scheduled to appear in court next month.

Mui’s death comes as York Regional Police announced Tuesday that the region has seen a surge in violent crime this year, including 15 homicides compared to eight last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2024.