Waste facility evacuated after live grenade found in metal container: Kingston police

Kingston police say a local waste management facility was evacuated Saturday afternoon after workers found a live grenade in a scrap metal container.

Police say employees at the facility were sorting items in a scrap metal disposal container when they found what they believed was a grenade.

They say the workers then contacted police, who determined the object was in fact a live grenade with the pin still intact.

The facility was evacuated and the Ontario Provincial Police explosives unit went to the scene.

Kingston police say the OPP unit disposed of the grenade.

Police say it’s unknown how the grenade ended up in the waste container.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2025.