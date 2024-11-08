Watchdog called in after fatal police shooting in Orillia; officer injured

November 8, 2024
The Canadian Press
ORILLIA, Ont. — Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a police shooting left a 26-year-old man dead in Orillia.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to a report of a fight at a residence just before 2 p.m. Thursday, with a man who was believed to have been involved found by officers nearby.

The Special Investigations Unit says one officer was stabbed and suffered serious injuries.

The agency says the officer fired their weapon, while another officer discharged a conducted energy weapon at some point.

The man was pronounced dead in hospital and a post-mortem is scheduled for Friday.

Ontario’s police watchdog handles cases involving police in which someone is killed or injured.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2024.

