October 31, 2024 at 15 h 30 min
Maan Alhmidi, The Canadian Press
Waterloo Regional Police make arrest after walnuts stolen twice from same business

Police say a man has been charged with possession of stolen property after thousands of dollars’ worth of walnuts were taken from a business in Cambridge, Ont., recovered by police and then stolen again weeks later.

Waterloo Regional Police say a transport truck and trailer containing walnuts were stolen on Nov. 5, 2023 from the yard of a business in the area of Eagle Street North and Hespeler Road.

They say Halton Regional Police found the trailer and walnuts in Milton, Ont., on Dec. 13 and returned the stolen goods to the business.

Waterloo police say the same trailer was targeted again less than three weeks later, when someone made off with $26,000 worth of walnuts.

Investigators say a portion of that load, valued at $11,000, was recovered in February with help from police in Hamilton.

A 68-year-old man from Kitchener, Ont., was charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 in the case.

Waterloo police are also trying to crack another nut-theft case after a transport truck and trailer loaded with $70,000 worth of pistachios were taken from a business in Wilmot Township in January.

But they don’t have information to suggest that theft is related to the stolen walnuts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2024.

