June 16, 2024 — Changed at 15 h 42 min on June 16, 2024
The Canadian Press
Waterman replaces injured Hoilett on Canada’s Copa America roster

OTTAWA — Joel Waterman has replaced injured winger Junior Hoilett on the Canadian men’s soccer team’s Copa America roster.

Canada opens the tournament Thursday against reigning World Cup champion Argentina in Atlanta.

The Canadians, ranked 49th in the world, will also face No. 32 Peru on June 25 in Kansas City and No. 42 Chile on June 29 in Orlando, Fla., in the group stage.

Hoilett sustained a lower-body injury in training that ruled the Brampton, Ont., player out for the tournament, Canada Soccer said Sunday in a statement.

Hoilett plays professionally for Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership.

The 28-year-old Waterman of Surrey, B.C., is a member of CF Montreal in the MLS.

New Canadian coach Jesse Marsch named his 26-player squad for Copa America last week.

After he took over May 13, the Canadians lost 4-0 to the seventh-ranked Netherlands on June 6 before playing No. 2 France to a scoreless draw June 9.

Hoilett, 34, was one of three players on the roster aged 30 and over alongside Jonathan Osorio (32) and goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau (30).

The 48th edition of Copa America features 16 teams playing in 14 stadiums across 13 U.S. cities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2024.

