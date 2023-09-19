Watt’s late touchdown earns Steelers comeback win over Browns

TORONTO — T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers defence brought a smile to a lot of Proline players Monday night.

Watt returned a Deshaun Watson fumble 16 yards for a touchdown to rally Pittsburgh past the Cleveland Browns 26-22 on Monday night. Watt’s score was one of two registered in the game by the Steelers defence as Alex Highsmith also returned an interception 30 yards for a TD.

While only 43 per cent of bettors had the Steelers winning, a whopping 85 per cent took the total over of 37.5 points, according to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp.

On Thursday night, quarterback Jalen Hurts ran for two touchdowns to lead the Philadelphia Eagles past the Minnesota Vikings 34-28. Only 33 per cent of Proline bettors had the Vikings +6.5 points while 57 per cent correctly took the total over 49.5 points.

The Buffalo Bills earned their first victory of the season Sunday, downing the Las Vegas Raiders 38-10. Fifty-four per cent of customers had the Bills -9.5 points while 82 per cent selected the over 46.5 points.

Not surprising, the top five events of the week were all NFL games, with Buffalo standing first (season-opening loss to New York Jets) and fourth (win versus Las Vegas).

After a disappointing sweep at the hands of the Texas Rangers, the Toronto Blue Jays ended their week with a three-game sweep of the Boston Red Sox. Toronto won the series finale 3-2 on Sunday, which was good news to the 80 per cent of bettors who selected Toronto to emerge victorious.

But just seven per cent of customers took Boston +1.5 runs.

A Proline digital customer correctly picked the over in 10 different NFL games, earning a $7,955 payout from a $10 wager. Another successfully made an 11-pick baseball parlay that turned $5 wager into a $4,526 payout.

And a Proline retail customer won $4,870 from a $20 bet after correctly predicting five different soccer outcomes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2023.