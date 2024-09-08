Webb returns two interceptions for touchdowns, Redblacks thump Argonauts 41-27

OTTAWA — Damon Webb returned two interceptions for touchdowns in the first half as the Ottawa Redblacks thumped the Toronto Argonauts 41-27 to remain undefeated at TD Place.

The Redblacks improved to 8-3-1 overall and are 6-0-1 at home. They also created some space between themselves and the Argonauts (6-6-0) in the CFL’s East Division standings.

Despite a steady mist falling for much of the game, Ottawa quarterback Dru Brown was consistent from start to finish, going 30-for-40 for 349 yards and one touchdown.

The same cannot be said for Toronto’s Chad Kelly, who was picked off four times and ended up 36-for-56 for 463 yards with three TDs.

Ottawa set the tone in the opening quarter, jumping ahead 13-3.

Webb intercepted Kelly and returned it 29 yards for his first pick-six. On Toronot’s next series, another interception allowed Ottawa to convert a 37-yard field goal.

The Argos finally got on the board with a 37-yard field goal, but Ottawa’s Lewis Ward quickly responded with a 20-yard field goal to close out the first quarter.

Webb recorded his second pick-six early in the second quarter, returning an interception 96 yards for a touchdown, pushing the Redblacks’ lead to 20-3.

Ottawa extended its advantage when Brown connected with Andre Miller, who found space and sprinted from the 30-yard line for a 27-3 lead.

The Argonauts struggled to create any kind of momentum, conceding a single before Ward nailed a 51-yard field goal, sending the Redblacks into halftime with a 31-3 advantage.

The Argonauts offence found a spark in the third quarter, with Kelly finding Tommy Nield at Ottawa’s 10-yard line for a touchdown.

On the next drive, Ottawa marched down the field, and Khalan Laborn, making his CFL debut, capped it off with a 33-yard touchdown run, extending the Redblacks’ lead to 38-10.

Kelly looked for the big play early in the fourth quarter, but Toronto had to settle for a 35-yard field goal from Lirim Hajrullahu. With 10 minutes left, Damonte Coxie ran in a touchdown and Kelly added a two-point conversion, cutting the deficit to 38-21.

Ottawa responded with a 24-yard field goal by Ward with just over seven minutes left, but in the final minute of play Kelly and Coxie connected again, but were unable to connect on the two-point conversion.

UP NEXT

Argonauts: Visit the B.C. Lions on Friday.

Redblacks: Visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sept. 14.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7, 2024.