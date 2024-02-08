Wendy Wong’s ‘We, the Data’ among finalists for Lionel Gelber Prize

February 8, 2024 — Changed at 14 h 40 min on February 8, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Wendy Wong’s ‘We, the Data’ among finalists for Lionel Gelber Prize

TORONTO — Works that examine technology and the economy are among the finalists for a Canadian award for books on international affairs. 

Five books have been shortlisted for the 2024 Lionel Gelber Prize, which is worth $50,000. The winner will be announced March 6.

The prize is open internationally, but this year’s short list includes a book by Canadian scholar Wendy Wong, “We, the Data: Human rights in the digital age.”

Finalists also include  “Seven Crashes: The economic crises that shaped globalization” by Harold James of Princeton University, and “Underground Empire: How America weaponized the world economy” by Henry Farrell, who teaches at Johns Hopkins University, and Abraham Newman of Georgetown University.

Rounding out the short list are “Power and Progress: Our 1000-year struggle over technology and prosperity” by Daron Acemoglu and Simon Johnson, two professors at MIT, and “Homelands: A personal history of Europe” by Timothy Garton Ash of the University of Oxford.

The Lionel Gelber Prize was founded in 1989 by the Canadian diplomat and is presented annually by the University of Toronto’s Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2024.

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. An earlier version erroneously referred to the 2023 prize.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario adding mandatory Black history learning to Grades 7, 8 and 10 history courses
Ontario News

Ontario adding mandatory Black history learning to Grades 7, 8 and 10 history courses

AJAX, Ont. — Ontario's education minister says that the province is introducing mandatory learning…

Skip the roses and consider other flowers to save this Valentine’s Day: florists
Ontario News

Skip the roses and consider other flowers to save this Valentine’s Day: florists

TORONTO — Roses are red, violets are blue, florists have some advice for you: If you want to save this…