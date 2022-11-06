WestJet says it’s back online after global outage, but more disruptions expected

November 6, 2022 — Changed at 11 h 42 min on November 6, 2022
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
WestJet says it’s back online after global outage, but more disruptions expected

TORONTO — WestJet says a system-wide outage that caused delays and cancellations across its entire network has been resolved, but it still expects further disruptions.

The airline tweeted this morning that all its systems were online and stable, and that teams were busy working to recover from the outage.

The Calgary-based airline said yesterday the outage prevented its contact centre from accessing guest reservations.

No reason for the outage was provided.

Despite being back online, the airline says it anticipates further disruptions as it recovers from the outage. 

It is also apologizing to customers for the inconvenience.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2022.

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Canadian banks readying for carbon offsets to go big, even as doubts remain
Ontario News

Canadian banks readying for carbon offsets to go big, even as doubts remain

TORONTO — Banks know a growth market when they see it, and they're increasingly seeing one in the buying,…

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week
Ontario News

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week: Rogers-Shaw hearings The…