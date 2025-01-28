Weyni Mengesha to step down as Soulpepper Theatre’s artistic director

TORONTO — After seven years in the role, Weyni Mengesha will step down as Soulpepper Theatre Company’s artistic director.

The Toronto theatre says Mengesha decided to exit the role to focus on her family and her directing career, including an upcoming North American tour of “Kim’s Convenience.”

Her final day as artistic director will be Aug. 31.

Mengesha’s ties to Soulpepper stretch nearly two decades to her days in the company’s artist training program. She went on to direct some of Soulpepper’s most successful productions, including 2008’s “A Raisin in the Sun” and 2012’s “Kim’s Convenience.”

Since becoming artistic director in 2018, she’s created several development programs, leading to 12 world premieres and launching the careers of dozens of emerging artists.

Mengesha said in a statement Tuesday that she’s “endlessly grateful” for her time at Soulpepper, and excited for the company’s “bright future as it continues to thrive as a beacon for bold, inclusive, and impactful storytelling.”

Directed by Mengesha, “Kim’s Convenience” begins Thursday at Soulpepper’s Baillie Theatre.

The production is set for a North American tour, with dates including San Francisco’s American Conservatory in the fall.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2025.