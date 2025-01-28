Weyni Mengesha to step down as Soulpepper Theatre’s artistic director

January 28, 2025 at 15 h 47 min
Reading time: 1 min
Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Weyni Mengesha to step down as Soulpepper Theatre’s artistic director

TORONTO — After seven years in the role, Weyni Mengesha will step down as Soulpepper Theatre Company’s artistic director.

The Toronto theatre says Mengesha decided to exit the role to focus on her family and her directing career, including an upcoming North American tour of “Kim’s Convenience.”

Her final day as artistic director will be Aug. 31.

Mengesha’s ties to Soulpepper stretch nearly two decades to her days in the company’s artist training program. She went on to direct some of Soulpepper’s most successful productions, including 2008’s “A Raisin in the Sun” and 2012’s “Kim’s Convenience.”

Since becoming artistic director in 2018, she’s created several development programs, leading to 12 world premieres and launching the careers of dozens of emerging artists.

Mengesha said in a statement Tuesday that she’s “endlessly grateful” for her time at Soulpepper, and excited for the company’s “bright future as it continues to thrive as a beacon for bold, inclusive, and impactful storytelling.”

Directed by Mengesha, “Kim’s Convenience” begins Thursday at Soulpepper’s Baillie Theatre.

The production is set for a North American tour, with dates including San Francisco’s American Conservatory in the fall.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2025.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Foreign interference probe urges party leaders to get top-secret security clearances
Ontario News

Foreign interference probe urges party leaders to get top-secret security clearances

OTTAWA — The public inquiry into foreign interference is calling on the leaders of all political parties…