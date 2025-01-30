Wild win to hand Maple Leafs third straight regulation loss

TORONTO (AP) — Jared Spurgeon and Marat Khusnutdinov scored in the first period, Filip Gustavsson stopped 31 shots, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Marcus Foligno added an empty-netter in the final minute as Minnesota won its second straight to improve to 3-5-0 in their last eight games.

William Nylander scored for Toronto, which has lost three straight in regulation. Joseph Woll had 22 saves.

PANTHERS 3, KINGS 0

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and two assists, Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots for his second shutout of the season, and Florida beat Los Angeles.

Aleksander Barkov and Sam Bennett also scored for the Panthers, who entered the game a point back of Toronto for the top spot in the Atlantic Division. Bobrovsky got his 46th career shutout.

It was the second time in eight days the teams played each other. The Kings beat the Panthers 2-1 in Los Angeles last Wednesday.

Darcy Kuemper made 36 saves for the Kings, who have lost three straight and seven of their last 10 games. Eight of those games have been played on the road.

DEVILS 5, FLYERS -0

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey scored four times in the second period and Jake Allen made 24 saves as the Devils defeated Philadelphia.

Ondrej Palat, Luke Hughes, Nathan Bastian and Dawson Mercer scored for New Jersey in a 13-minute span as the Devils won for the third time in four games. Jack Hughes scored early in the third, his 20th goal of the season.

The shutout was Allen’s third this season and the 27th of his career. New Jersey’s starter Jacob Markstrom is out four to six weeks after suffering a knee injury against Boston on Jan. 22.

Palat beat Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson on the power play 54 seconds into the middle period. Luke Hughes made it 2-0 at 6:27. Bastian added another power play goal at 12:41 followed by Mercer at 13:43.

Timo Meier, Brett Pesce and Jesper Bratt each had two assists.

CANUCKS 3, PREDATORS 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Linus Karlsson scored his first NHL goal and Vancouver beat Nashville.

Nils Hoglander and Pius Suter also scored, and Quinn Hughes had two assists and for the Canucks, who have won three straight. Thatcher Demko made 31 saves.

Tommy Novak scored and Juuse Saros had 19 saves for the Predators, losers of two straight.

PENGUINS 3, UTAH 2, OT

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored at 3:54 of overtime and Pittsburgh beat Utah.

Marcus Pettersson and Erik Karlsson scored in regulation as Pittsburgh snapped a three-game losing streak. Alex Nedeljkovic made 27 saves.

Mikhail Sergachev and Michael Carcone scored for Utah, and Connor Ingram had 26 saves.

In the extra period, Crosby got a drop pass from Cody Glass at the bottom of the left circle, skated across the front of the goal and put a backhander over Ingram’s left pad.