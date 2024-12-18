WildBrain to sell majority stake in TV broadcast business to IoM Media Ventures

December 18, 2024 at 13 h 10 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
WildBrain to sell majority stake in TV broadcast business to IoM Media Ventures

TORONTO — WildBrain Ltd. has signed a deal to sell a two-thirds stake in its television broadcast business to IoM Media Ventures Inc., an independent children’s studio based in Halifax.

Under the terms of the deal, WildBrain says it expects to receive more than $40 million over the next four years from the transaction and its continuing involvement in the business.

The broadcast business includes the Family Channel, Family Jr., WildBrainTV and Télémagino channels.

WildBrain chief executive Josh Scherba called the deal a critical step forward in simplifying the business.

The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close in about three to six months, pending approval by the CRTC.

The proceeds from the sale will be used by WildBrain primarily to pay down debt.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:WILD)

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario News

Trump takes another shot on Truth Social at Canada becoming 51st state

OTTAWA — U.S. president-elect Donald Trump is taking another shot at Canada about becoming part of…