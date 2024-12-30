Willander scores twice to lead Sweden to 7-5 win over Switzerland at world juniors

Willander scores twice to lead Sweden to 7-5 win over Switzerland at world juniors

OTTAWA — Tom Willander scored twice and added an assist to lead Sweden to a 7-5 win over Switzerland on Sunday afternoon at the world junior hockey championship.

Zeb Forsfjall, Otto Stenberg, David Granberg, Victor Eklund and Axel Sandin-Pellikka had the other goals for the Swedes (3-0-0-0), who qualified for the quarterfinals with the victory at TD Place.

Kimo Gruber and Leo Braillard had two goals apiece for Switzerland (0-0-0-3). Andro Kaderli had the other goal.

Sweden led 6-1 after two periods before giving up four goals in the final stanza.

Later in the day at Canadian Tire Centre, Tuomas Uronen scored at 1:46 of overtime to give Finland a 4-3 victory over the United States.

Jesse Kiiskinen, Julius Miettinen and Arttu Alasiurua scored in regulation for Finland (1-1-0-1).

Carey Terrance, Cole Hutson and Brody Ziemer tallied for the defending champion Americans (2-0-1-0).

Eduard Sale scored twice as Czechia beat Slovakia 4-2.

Vojtech Hradec and Pavel Simek also found the back of the net as Czechia (3-0-0-0) remained undefeated.

Peter Cisar and Dalibor Dvorksy replied for Slovakia (1-0-0-2).

Later Sunday, host Canada beat Germany 3-0.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2024.

