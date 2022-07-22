Windsor, Ont., police charge two people in relation to Ambassador Bridge blockade

July 21, 2022 at 20 h 32 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press

Windsor, Ont., police say they have charged two people they allege led a February truck convoy that blocked North America’s busiest international land border crossing.

Police say the 41-year-old man and 42-year-old woman are alleged organizers of the dayslong convoy protest that stopped traffic on the Windsor side of the Ambassador Bridge in early February. 

They have both been charged with mischief.

Police say that on Feb. 9, officers saw two vehicles drive into an intersection at Huron Church Road and Tecumseh Road West, about two kilometres directly south of the bridge, which allegedly blocked all northbound traffic.   

Investigators allege the drivers were identified as leaders of the convoy events. 

Police cleared protesters and the bridge reopened on Feb. 13. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2022. 

